Oak Island moves forward with proposed prepared meal tax

The Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday that brings the town one step closer to collecting .05 percent additional tax on prepared meals.

The proposal is in response to a large-scale beach nourishment project that could cost as much as $40 million.

The additional tax would be paid for by customers and affects approximately 30 businesses in the town.

Following the resolution’s approval, town staff has been directed to ask state representatives to start legislation in the General Assembly.

