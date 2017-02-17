2 West Brunswick High students taken into custody Friday

Two students at West Brunswick High School were taken into custody Friday morning in connection to two unrelated events.

16-year-old Kavon Kenith Gause of Supply was arrested after an unloaded 9mm handgun was found in his book bag. A tip from a community member led school resource officers and administration to Gause.

He was charged with bringing a gun on educational property, which is a felony.

A shelter in place was also issued at the school Friday morning as an "abundance of caution" after receiving communication from a student who was removed earlier in the week due to rumors of a potential threat to campus.

School officials said students are safe and an unidentified student was taken into custody after allegedly providing false information to law enforcement and school officials which prompted the campus to shelter in place.

Copyright WECT 2017. All rights reserved.