Latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class announced

Prominent tennis figure Dr. Hubert A. Eaton Sr., former UNCW swimming coach Dave Allen, professional golfer Bruce Fleisher and former MLB player Quinton McCracken were announced as the latest Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame class. (Source: WECT)

Prominent tennis figure Dr. Hubert A. Eaton Sr., former UNCW swimming coach Dave Allen, professional golfer Bruce Fleisher and former MLB player Quinton McCracken were announced Friday as the latest class of the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.

Allen spent 37 years as the coach of the Seahawk swim teams, compiling 494 dual meet victories with 16 total CAA championships, including a stretch of 13 straight by the men’s team.

Dr. Eaton, who passed away in 1991, took in tennis great Althea Gibson into his home in 1946. According to the USTA website, he won the North Carolina Interscholastic Tennis Championships in 1932, the American Tennis Association Junior Title in 1933 and the CIAA Singles Championship in 1936.

Eaton served as the ATA’s president from 1960-70 and was inducted into the NC Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

Fleisher was the PGA Tour’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1991 when he won the New England Classic. He has 18 wins on the Champions Tour, including the 2001 U.S. Senior Open.

McCracken, who played at South Brunswick, played 12 seasons in the majors with the Rockies, Devil Rays, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Reds. He belted 21 homers in the majors with 244 RBIs and 89 steals.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.