Seahawk baseball team takes aim at another trip to postseason

The UNCW baseball team's trek toward another 40-plus win season begins Friday at Brooks Field as the annual Hughes Bros. Challenge.

On Friday, UNCW will take on George Mason at 4 p.m. Sophomore right-hander Alex Royalty will start on the mound for the Seahawks. Royalty was 8-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 15 starts last season.

When UNCW faces VMI at 2 p.,m. on Saturday, Josh Roberson will toe the rubber for the hosts. The junior right-hander was 0-1 with a 6.01 ERA in 13 appearances in 2016.

Logan Beehler will make his Seahawk debut when UNCW plays Appalachian State at 2 p.m. Sunday. The sophomore right-hander was 7-1 with a 5.00 ERA at Pitt Community College last season.

Much of last year's explosive offense will be back for UNCW this season. Seven starters return from last year's squad that went 41-19 and won two games at its NCAA regional.

Leading the way are catcher Nick Feight and second baseman Brian Mims.

Feight was the CAA's Player of the Year last season after leading the nation with a school-record 91 RBIs. The junior also finished tied for second in the country with 21 home runs, and was ranked as the nation's third best catcher D1Baseball.com.

Mims, ranked second in the country at his position by D1Baseball.com, had the third most runs scored (71) nationally and was seventh in hits (96).

