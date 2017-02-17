Elizabethtown company adding jobs with state assistance

A company in Elizabethtown is adding jobs after a state grant. (Source: Raycom Media)

A company in Bladen County is adding twenty new jobs with assistance from the state.

The town of Elizabethtown was awarded a $200,000 grant to aid in the renovation of a building for Specialty Product Technologies. The company will create a new assembly line to build parts for water meter products.

The grant is being matched with $578,000 from the private sector. The renovation will lead to those additional jobs.

The money comes from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The RIA approved 27 grants recently for about $6.5 million in investments.

