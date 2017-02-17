Commissioners reconsider proposed boat ordinance in Brunswick Co.

Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance during the board’s March 20 meeting. (Source: WECT)

Commissioners in Brunswick County on Tuesday reignited the discussion of a potential ordinance that would regulate boating behavior and address abandoned boats in the county.

In March 2016, the board reviewed a draft of an ordinance prepared by Capt. Mose Highsmith of the sheriff’s office. The ordinance was proposed in an effort to combat an abandoned boat problem in the county.

The draft ordinance followed a grant of authority from the General Assembly allowing the county to regulate its navigable waters as long as it did not conflict with other state or federal regulations. The legislation also granted the authority to prohibit the abandonment of boats in the county’s jurisdiction.

The topic was tabled for further discussion.

Following direction from the board, the county attorney recently drafted a revised version of the original proposed ordinance with lighter regulation of abandoned boats.

On Tuesday, commissioners discussed both the original and revised drafts, and set a public hearing for the board's March 20 meeting on the potential ordinance.

