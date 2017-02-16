Survivors, caregivers come together to 'Paint Out Cancer'

A cancer survivor painted this at the Paint Out Cancer event. (Source: WECT)

The Paint Out Cancer event in Wilmington brought together survivors and their caregivers.

The event was held at Hot Mess Studios, which is owned by Andrea Jacquot, who lost her mom last year to cancer.

She opened up the studio to those who have been touched by cancer so they could relax, share stories and support one another, all while painting canvasses and wine glasses donated by the shop.

This event was part of the lead up to the Relay for Life in New Hanover County, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

At the event, organizers of the Relay announced WECT News and FOX Wilmington's Ashlea Kosikowski will serve as honorary chair of the event this year.

The Relay for Life will be held April 28 and 29 at Ashley High School.

