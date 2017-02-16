Layoffs reported at GE Hitachi in Wilmington

One of Wilmington's most prominent employers announced some layoffs this week.

A spokesperson for GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy would not specify exactly how many people were affected.

"As the nuclear energy industry landscape continues to change it has become necessary to make adjustments to better align with the demands of the current market and our customers’ needs. Employees who are affected will be provided a comprehensive benefits package including educational benefits and assistance with outplacement services. They may also apply for other openings throughout GE. In taking these actions to be better positioned for the future we remain firmly committed to our business, the nuclear energy industry and the local community," Jon Allen with GE Hitachi in Wilmington said in an emailed statement.

According to the most recent information available from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, GE Hitachi is the 12th largest employer in New Hanover County with a range of between 500 and 999 employees.

The federal WARN Act requires businesses with more than 100 employees to file public notice should they have a mass layoff of at least 500 people or a layoff of between 50 and 499 people if the group affected makes up a third of the company's workforce. No such report has been filed with the state of North Carolina, indicating this is not a large layoff.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is a worldwide provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services.

