Hamilton could face 'potential for a conflict of interest' in new role

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Susi Hamilton in January to the role of Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. (Source: WRAL)

Former State Representative Susi Hamilton has "the potential for a conflict of interest" in her new role as Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, according to the State Ethics Commission.

The Ethics Commission has been reviewing the statements of economic interest for each of Governor Roy Cooper's nominees to serve on his cabinet. During the review of Hamilton, the commission found and outlined its concerns in a letter to Governor Cooper.

Hamilton's form indicates that her husband works for the Parks and Recreation department for the city of Wilmington. Hamilton and her spouse are owners of Hamilton Planning, Inc., which is a marketing, government relations and business development consulting firm, and East West Water Street, LLC, which is a real estate development company.

Hamilton also served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Cucalorus Film Festival, which has received grants from a council under the control of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. All of those items could provide Hamilton with a potential conflict, according to the letter.

"She should exercise appropriate caution in the performance of her public duties should matters regarding any of these entities come before her for official action," Pamela Cashwell, the Assistant Director of the State Ethics Commission, wrote in the letter.

The letter to Governor Cooper states the potential conflict does not prohibit Hamilton from serving in that role. Reached Thursday for comment, Hamilton says she stepped down from the Cucalorus board upon being appointed in January.

"Secretary Hamilton's extensive experience with historic preservation and the arts are what her an ideal leader for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources," Ford Porter, Press Secretary for Governor Cooper, said. "In order to avoid even the appearance of conflict-of-interest, Secretary Hamilton stepped down from the board of the Cucalorus Film Festival before taking office and will continue to consult with the ethics commission to avoid any conflicts as Secretary."

North Carolina general statutes prohibit public servants from using their jobs for personal financial benefit for themselves or members of their extended family.

The news of potential conflicts comes at a time in which the Governor's Office is involved in a legal challenge over a recently passed law calling for Senate confirmation of the governor's cabinet appointees.

“The governor’s appointed secretaries wield a lot of power and control multi-billion dollar budgets, and that’s why this transparent confirmation process is so important. Our senators look forward to hearing from acting secretaries about their qualifications and any potential conflicts of interest,” Amy Auth, Deputy Chief of Staff for Senate President Phil Berger, said.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.