Immerse yourself in French culture, without leaving Wilmington.

Staring Feb. 20, Cape Fear Community College will host the Tournées French Film Festival.

Six films will be shown over five days.

The films are in French with English subtitles.

Screenings take place at Union Station Auditorium. They are all free and open to the public.

CFCC is one of only two community colleges in the country that will host the Tournées French Film Festival. The festival is a program of the FACE (French American Cultural Exchange) Foundation and is held in partnership with the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.

Click here for a list of films and show times: http://cfcc.edu/hfa/frenchfilmfest/

