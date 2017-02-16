Wilmington murder suspect held under no bond

SWAT along with US Marshals attempted to serve Springer the warrant Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A judge ruled William Shemont Springer, charged in the shooting death of Montreal Holmes, be held in jail under no bond during his first appearance Monday.

Springer, 32, was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Emory Street on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holmes, 28, was one of two men shot during a party at 515 S. Ninth St. in the early morning hours on Feb. 5. Chaotic 911 calls provided little information for responding officers, who arrived at the scene at around 2:30 a.m.

Police found Holmes and the other, unidentified 34-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. According to police, Holmes was shot in the head, while the unidentified man was shot in the leg. Emergency crews rushed both men to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where Holmes was pronounced dead. The other victim was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the initial homicide investigation, police seized four illegal gambling machines from the home. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

Before successfully locating Springer Sunday, SWAT along with US Marshals attempted to arrest him Feb. 14 at the Harbor Ridge Apartments in Wilmington, according to police. The hour-long ordeal ended after law enforcement, armed with assault rifles, made entry to the apartment and determined Springer was not there. Authorities again tried to locate Springer in the Hillcrest public housing complex on Feb. 15.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Springer has prior convictions of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and common law robbery.

