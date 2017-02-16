Holly Shelter Shooting Range looks to raise prices for daily pass

The Holly Shelter Shooting Range will ask the Pender County Board of Commissioners to raise the price of a daily pass.

The shooting range opened in November and is run by the Pender County Government.

According to the Pender County Board of Commissioners agenda, the staff of the range will present the board with an update on how the range is performing on board's Feb. 21 meeting.

They will also detail the finances of the facility, and ask the board to increase daily pass prices to generate more revenue.

WECT has reached out to the range to find out the exact proposed increase in cost.

