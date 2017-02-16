NWS confirms tornado touched down in Horry County, SC - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Horry County, SC

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Emergency crews remove debris from downed trees and utility lines on Gwynn Road in Longwood. NWS Surveyors will return Friday to determine if a Tornado touched down (Source: WECT) Emergency crews remove debris from downed trees and utility lines on Gwynn Road in Longwood. NWS Surveyors will return Friday to determine if a Tornado touched down (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Just one day after severe storms blew through the Carolinas, officials with the National Weather Service confirm a tornado touched down in Horry County, South Carolina.

The National Weather Service said preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado, with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph, touched down just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Adrian.

The tornado's nearly five-mile path of destruction started near Adrian Highway just east of Sabrina Lane and lifted in a field just east of Gause Road. It also toppled trees and caused minor damage to numerous homes, farm buildings, and sheds, according to a report released Thursday.

There were no injuries reported.

That same cluster of storms also prompted a brief tornado warning followed by severe thunderstorm warnings for Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

While the likelihood of a tornado is high, the National Weather Service has not evaluated or confirmed storm damage in Brunswick County.

Surveyors are expected to continue their investigation Friday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

