Woman pleads guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Jamie Dee Cooper, 36 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact to murder in the death of William "Will" Elliot.

Cooper was sentenced to a minimum of ten years and maximum of 14 years in prison for her part in the crimes.

According to authorities, Cooper, Elliot, and Adam Morton used drugs together Feb. 27, 2015, at Cooper's home on Gale Road.

Cooper went to bed and woke up to witness Morton stabbing Elliot. The District Attorney's Office said Cooper went back to her bedroom and Morton followed with the victim's keys and money saying he could now pay rent.

Morton drove Elliot's truck to the Isabel Holmes bridge, took the tags off and ditched it in a parking spot at the boat ramp. The pair then went to buy more drugs.

Cooper admitted to detectives to helping Morton get rid of the victim's truck.

Morton previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed robbery. He received a minimum of 30 years and maximum of 38 years in prison.

