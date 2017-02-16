NC Marine Fisheries approves petition seeking shrimping rule changes

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission voted Thursday morning in favor of a petition that would add new restrictions on shrimp trawling in the state's coastal waters.

The commission voted 5-3 to approve the petition with one commissioner abstaining. The vote took place after a two-day public hearing at the Hilton in downtown Wilmington.

The 100-page petition, filed by the NC Wildlife Federation and the Southern Environmental Law Center on Nov. 2 and modified Jan. 12, made the following requests:

Designate all coastal fishing waters (including the ocean up to three miles out) not already designated as nursery areas as special secondary nursery areas.

Limit shrimp trawling to three days a week in estuaries and four days a week in the ocean

Limit trawling to daytime only

Limit total trawl head rope to 90 feet in estuarine waters and 110 feet in ocean

Limit tow times to 45 minutes in special secondary nursery areas

Open shrimp season once the shrimp count in Pamlico Sound reaches 60-shrimp-per-pound, heads on

8-inch size limit for spot and a 10-inch size limit for Atlantic croaker

Require all fishermen to use two Division of Marine Fisheries-certified bycatch reduction devices when trawling state waters

Supporters of the petition say the new laws will help replenish a depleted fish stock.

Tim Gestwicki, CEO of NC Wildlife Federation, wrote in the petition, "it is estimated that for every pound of shrimp harvested in North Carolina waters, over four pounds of non-target catch, including juvenile finfish, are discarded." Finfish species include Atlantic croaker, spot, and weakfish, according to the petition.

Those in opposition to the petition said the data showing shrimping hurt juvenile fish populations is out of date and these new laws would hurt local shrimpers.

Following the commission's vote, these new provisions won't go into effect immediately. According to officials, the rulemaking process is considered a lengthy one.

Here are the next steps:

The North Carolina Administrative Procedure Act requires the development of a fiscal note before a notice of text for the proposed rules can be published in the North Carolina Register. For proposed rules that have an economic impact in excess of $1 million, a regulatory impact analysis must be prepared. The development of a regulatory impact analysis could take more than a year, and must be approved by the Office of State Budget and Management and the commission before the notice of text can be published. Once the notice of text is published, the commission must hold a comment period, and likely a public hearing, before the commission can consider final adoption of the rules. Some of the proposed rules might require the modification of existing fishery management plans before they can be adopted. If the commission adopts the rules, they then go before the state Rules Review Commission for approval before becoming effective. However, if the state receives 10 letters of objection, the issue will automatically move to the legislature.

