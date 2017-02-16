Kevin Keatts taps into psychology of winning at UNCW

As the UNCW men's basketball program readies itself for the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Kevin Keatts once again has the Seahawks at the top of the conference standings.

The penthouse has become a familiar place under Keatts.

"I will work hard as I can to get this program back to where it deserves to be," Keatts said when he was introduced as UNCW's head coach on April 1, 2014, and he's walked the walk.

In less than 12 months on the job, Keatts turned around a program that had not won more than 13 games in a single season since 2007-08. The Seahawks have won 65 and he's not finished with his third year.

"See, I think people make a mistake when they take over a program - they don't change," Keatts said. "You know a lot of times when you get an opportunity to take over a program you try to do things the same way. Well, that's OK if it's a winning program but if the program has struggled in the past, I think you've got to come in and pretty much change everything and that's what we did."

Clinical psychologist Dr. Richard Campbell agrees.

"I think that might be essential because evidently what was going on before wasn't working and you don't want to repeat history," Campbell said. "If you've been exposed to failure after failure after failure you can really lose your confidence but everyone loves to succeed and so when someone sees a glimmer of light they're going to do whatever they need to do to repeat it."

In his first season, Keatts led UNCW to a regular season title and backed it up a year later with a CAA Tournament Championship.

"It just becomes contagious," Keatts said. "I'm a guy that feels like you learn how to win and you learn how to lose and so my biggest job with those guys was I knew that they had learned how to lose and they accepted losing."

Changes happened early. Five wins in the first eight games of season number one set the tone, and the players began to buy into the mentality.

"You know we had three seniors that year, those guys started to believe." Keatts added, "I said you can change your whole fate of basketball here at UNCW if you win this year, and they did it."

The belief of seniors Freddie Jackson, Addison Spruill and Cedric Williams helped shape the psychology behind the program's turnaround - belief - in one another, in the team, in the process.

"Once you start to do the right thing it takes on a life of its own, confidence begets confidence it takes on a life of its own," Campbell said.

"I had a three-year plan," Keatts said. " I said I wanna build it up the first year and the second year and by year three, hopefully, we'll be a competitor and we'll be at the top of the league, that was the goal. What I didn't know was these guys would buy in so quickly."

