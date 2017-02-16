New electric shuttle now available for Dosher patients, visitors

A brand new electric shuttle is now available to transport patients and visitors at Dosher Hospital. (Source: Dosher)

Patients and visitors to Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport now have a new way to zip around campus.

Thanks to Dosher Volunteers, a brand new electric 4-seat shuttle car will now provide transportation from the parking lot across Fodale Avenue to the hospital.

The shuttle is equipped with seat belts, a heater, headlights, taillights, a windshield wiper, and flashing safety lights. It replaces a golf car that was in service for five years.

Volunteers operate the shuttle weekdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call the volunteers at 910-457-3903 or visit Dosher.org/Volunteers.

