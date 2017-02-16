My turn: the debate about governing craft breweries

It appears North Carolina businesses have tapped into a new revenue stream in recent years with the growth of craft breweries. (Source: WECT)

It appears North Carolina businesses have tapped into a new revenue stream in recent years with the growth of craft breweries. We’ve seen several pop up in southeastern North Carolina, but really the whole state is enjoying a taste of this action.

As you might expect, this growth is moving faster than state regulation. Now there’s a real debate about the governance of these groups.

There is a state law that requires breweries to contract with a third party distributor when they surpass 25,000 barrels a year. Brewers want to increase that limit to 200-thousand barrels and still keep control of the distribution process.

The General Assembly can help keep these businesses flowing. Legislators are considering options. I’m hopeful our North Carolina lawmakers listen to these business owners and keep this business from going flat.

Emailed comments from viewers:

One of my members has shared your editorial from last night. I represent 28 family-owned distribution companies with 5600 employees statewide. We pay salaries and benefits of close to $450 million.

Several of those companies have a large employment presence in your viewing area----R.A. Jeffreys Distributing, Coastal Beverage, Empire Distributors of N.C., Mutual Distributing, to name just a few.

Our members support the craft beer movement and we have actively helped dozens of N.C. breweries to grow their brands and increase sales. It’s laudable that Wilmington has opened a number of breweries in recent years as it adds a lot of excitement and opportunities for tourists and local residents alike.

But let me stress that this proposed legislation doesn’t affect your local brewers. They, like 93% of all of the 5000 brewers in America, produce less than 7,000 barrels of beer a year. (FYI: A barrel equals 31 gallons). It takes a brewer at least 8-10 years to even think about reaching that production level. Of the 179 home-grown brewers in N.C., there are only two that produce more than 25,000; Highland of Asheville (41,000) and Foothills of Winston-Salem (40,000). Both of those brewers work with multiple distribution companies to distribute their products in a multi-state region.