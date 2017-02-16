Man robs Columbus County post office

A man armed with a handgun robbed a Columbus County post office Wednesday.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the post office located at 6337 Ten Mile Road in Clarendon.

Officials said a man wearing a ski mask entered the building, pointed a gun at a postal clerk and demanded money and money orders.

After the clerk followed his demands, the suspect demanded the money order machine. The clerk showed the suspect where the machine was located.

The suspect took the machine before leaving the area in a gray-colored car.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.