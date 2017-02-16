Former Topsail coach charged with sex acts with student

A former Topsail High School head track coach is accused of sex acts with a student.

Ahmad Garrison, 27, who was initially charged with soliciting a child by computer and human trafficking-child victim last week, was charged Wednesday with four counts of sexual activity with a student. According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, the new charges involve a different, female victim.

Garrison's bond was increased $200,000 to $1.2 million.

Garrison started working for the Pender County school district on May 20, 2016 as the boys indoor/outdoor track coach, assistant football coach and in-school suspension teacher assistant. Garrison resigned from the job after his arrest Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance if they have information concerning Garrison and his behavior toward Topsail High students. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Steve Clinard at 910-259-1212.

