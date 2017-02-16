Kids practice and celebrate kindness

Students at Eaton Elementary School will celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday. Kids have been working to be kind throughout the week. (Source: WECT)

Students at Eaton Elementary School celebrated National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday.

Kids have been working to be kind throughout the week. They completed kind deeds at recess and marked them off on a checklist.

Students spelled out “#BeKind” on the track at 8 a.m. to celebrate their work this week.

