'Good Behavior' among NC productions to receive film grant funds

North Carolina Commerce officials announced Thursday that three productions have been approved for the state's film grants.

Included in the mix are TNT's Good Behavior which will return to Wilmington to film its second season. The other productions, which will film in Charlotte, are an independent feature film titled American Animals, and a national commercial for Audi.

Good Behavior will be eligible for $9 million, while American Animals can get up to $1.7 million, and Audi $162,500. All three productions have to meet direct in-state spending requirements to receive the funds.

“We look forward to showing off our state’s great assets including the work of our world-renowned crew base with these three projects, and are continuing to bring more opportunities to further showcase North Carolina,” added Guy Gaster, the North Carolina Film Office Director with the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

Combined, the three projects are expected to generate around $46.2 million in direct in-state spending and create 2,725 jobs.

