Buffalo Wild Wings to donate furniture to Brigade Boys and Girls Club

Buffalo Wild Wings on Eastwood Road in Wilmington is remodeling its restaurant and has decided to donate all of their furniture, including televisions and other decor, to the Brigade Boys and Girls Club.

The development director at the club said the furniture can't get there fast enough.

"The tables have bumps and lines in them so to do art work and write on here, the tables are not conducive," said Cindy Anzalotti. "They don't have backs and we all know how kids like to play and bounce around. Not only will they be aesthetically they will be productively better and safer pieces of furniture."

Along with the chairs and tables, there are booths and famous sports pictures. Kyle Ingraham, the general manager, hopes the donations will make a big difference.

"Being a locally owned and operated restaurant, we find it big to have a connection with our community," said Ingraham. "Once we found out we were able to donate all this furniture, we jumped on this occasion."

Anzalotti said where a child spends time learning and even playing is important to their growth. Over the years, the club has seen a lot of wear and tear on their furniture. Now it's time to be out with the old and in with the new.

"I think presence and aesthetic is just as important to a child's growth and education," she said. "They have to be proud of the group or company the are involved with."

In addition to donating some of their items, Buffalo Wild Wings will sell some of their paraphernalia after 2 p.m. on Monday to the public.

