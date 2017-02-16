February 18 yard sales

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

602 Barclay Hills Drive, Wilmington (corner of Barclay Hills and Fairlawn Drive)

Household goods, furniture, girl's clothing girls, and books for sale.

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5209 Shadow Branch Lane, Wilmington

Furniture, a bed, household items, kitchenware, pet items, bikes, and gardening equipment. Many items that have never been used!

8 a.m. - Noon

517 Wendover Court Wilmington (Emerald Forest subdivision, Ogden off Middle Sound Loop Road)

Multi family yard sale at 517 Wendover Court Wilmington

Furniture, kitchen items, clothes and toys!

7 a.m. - Noon (NO EARLY BIRDS!)

6924 Lipscomb Drive, Wilmington (off River Road)

Books, linens, towels, sheets, comforters, household items, nautical decorations, lady's L/XL clothing - men's L/XL clothing, several sleeping bags, a water cooler that uses a 5 gallon jug, stuffed animals, toys, kids dress-up items, nice pair of 32" interior French doors, 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle, a chimney cap and double walled chimney pipe and much more!

8 a.m. - Noon

338 North Crestwood Drive, Wilmington

Baby gear (stroller, bouncer, etc.), lots of baby and kids clothes in great condition 3M to 4T $2 per clothing item. Art Deco chandelier, metal and glass end table, small kitchen items, youth Schwinn bicycle.

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

811 Grathwol Dr., Wilmington

Moving sale,

Brunswick County

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

704 Shoreline Drive E, Sunset Beach

Two family yard sale. Various SHARK™ Products, a Waring™ Pro Food Slicer, assorted tools, Stamina UX12 Air Bike , (2)white wicker peacock chairs, assorted dried flowers, vintage crystal lamp, (8) white resin stack able patio chairs, assorted kitchenware, clothing, medical equipment, books, and much more!

Pender County

8 a.m. - Noon

101 Mooney Court, Hampstead

Furniture, housewares, kitchen ware, clothes.

