Seahawks look to set win mark at Northeastern tonight

The UNCW men's basketball team can set a school record for regular season wins in a season when it visits Northeastern Thursday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Matthews Arena in Boston.

The Seahawks (22-5, 11-3 CAA) have a one-game lead in the league standings heading into the contest.

"We're in a race," UNCW coach Kevin Keatts said. "We've got four games left and it's coming down to the wire. It's no different than the last couple of years. We've got a very challenging schedule ahead with these four games.



"There's not much difference in No. 1 and No. 10. Anybody can beat you. When you're on someone's home floor, it's tough. There's so much parity. We've played some very good teams on their home floor and that's the case again this weekend."

This is the first meeting between the teams this season. The Huskies (14-12, 7-7) travel to Wilmington on Feb. 25.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NORTHEASTERN

Senior guard T.J. Williams leads the Huskies and the conference in scoring with 21.0 points per game. He's scored at least 20 points 15 times this season and has scored in double figures in 26 straight games.

"When you're putting up the numbers T.J.'s putting up, it's tough," Keatts said. "I don't know that we can stop him. We want to make things tough for him if we can."

UNCW

The Seahawks have their own high-scoring guard in the form of sophomore C.J. Bryce. He ranks third in the CAA in scoring (16.7 ppg) and has reached double figures in 25 of UNCW's 27 games this season.

NOTES

UNCW forward Devontae Cacok leads the CAA with 10 double-doubles this season.

The Seahawks have had a lot of success away from Trask Coliseum. Their 9-3 road record is the best among CAA schools.

The series between the two teams is tied at 10-10.

