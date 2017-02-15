Cape Fear holds off Clinton Junior 123-117

Rock Hill, SC - Cape Fear men’s basketball won the second game of a back-to-back, defeating Clinton Junior College, 123-117. Jacque Brown led the team in scoring with 31 points.

Assistant coach Mark Lane was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly with how they came out after halftime.

“I thought we showed some serious toughness by coming out strong in the 2nd half, which resulted in a big road win for us. I am very proud that our guys were able to close out a game on the road and we hope it continues going into Saturday's game.”

Along with Brown, Alonzo Tyson put in a big performance, finishing with 28 points, while Jerick Haynes finished with 21, and Trevor Willis, coming off a 22 point performance on Tuesday, finished with 19.

The win improves Cape Fear to 21-4 overall, and 4-4 in conference. They will return to action on Saturday, February 18th, where they will face off against Spartanburg Methodist at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning