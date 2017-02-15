Recliners coming to Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 and IMAX

Do you ever want to stretch out and watch a movie -- at the movies? Soon you can.

Regal Entertainment Group announced Wednesday that the Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX in Wilmington is replacing 15 of the existing theater seats with luxurious new recliners including footrests.

During construction, Regal’s King-Size Recliners will be on display in the lobby where guests can test drive the new chairs.

“Once you take the luxurious new recliners for a test drive, you’ll agree that the Regal King-Size Recliner is a star attraction,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “The spaciousness and comfort help you lose yourself in the story and become more immersed in the movie. This combination of comfort and a pristine presentation make for a remarkable trip to the movies."

Regal Cinemas will remain open during the remodel as portions of the facility are converted.

The auditoriums will feature the new amenity in August.

