Country Club of Landfall will host pre-qualifier for Wells Fargo Championship

The Country Club of Landfall will host a pre-qualifier for the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Country Club of Landfall and Gaston Country Club in Gastonia will host events on Thursday, April 27.

The event qualifier will determine the final four spots into the 156-player field for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Registration is now open on the PGA Carolinas Section website carolinas.pga.com.

