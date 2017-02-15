North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission to vote on potential new laws

The NC Marine Fisheries Commission listened to a public hearing on three potential new laws. (Source: WECT)

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission heard public comments Wednesday afternoon on a petition that could add three new laws to the North Carolina fishing code.

The public hearing is part of a two-day meeting for the commission at the Hilton in downtown Wilmington.

More than 100 people showed up to comment for and against the petition, which submitted to the Marine Fisheries Commission back in November. The petition calls for three new laws to be adopted, designating all coastal waterways as special secondary nurseries, establishing clear criteria for the start of shrimping season, and defining the type of gear and when it can be used by shrimpers.

The laws would force shrimpers to go out three miles into the Atlantic before fishing, and would heavily regulate when and how they fish. Similar laws are already in place in South Carolina and Georgia.

Supporters of the petition say the new laws will help replenish a depleted fish stock. Opponents say the laws will hurt local shrimpers and those connected to the fishing industry.

"The Marine Fisheries Commission is responsible to ensure the public trust for future generations to enjoy," said Ryan, a local fisherman from Hampstead who is in favor of the petition. "This petition brings North Carolina shrimping in line with all other Atlantic and Gulf states. This petition gives our juvenile fish a chance."

Those in opposition to the petition said the data showing shrimping hurt juvenile fish populations is out of date.

Katherine Wyatt, who used to live in Florida, said similar laws there forced her to sell her shrimping business and didn't help replenish the wildlife.

"There was not a great increase in the 10 years after that in the amount of shrimp or any fish that were available," Wyatt said. "It put a lot of people out of business and out of their family's livelihoods, and that's sad. Fish are great. I love fish, but people are more important."

Wyatt and others in opposition to the petition say current laws are enough regulation on the industry, and that the commission is making more of a political statement with the laws.

"There are a lot of environmentalists involved," said Wyatt. "A lot of people that don't have to make a profit from this industry. Profit is not a four-letter word. It is a good thing, and shrimpers and fisherman have to make a profit."

Members of the Marine Fisheries Commission are chosen by the governor, something some said left them without a voice.

The commission listened to the public for more than three hours before ending Wednesday's session.

They will vote on the petition Thursday morning.

