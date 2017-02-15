'Day Without Immigrants' rally planned for Hugh MacRae Park

Maria Castillo of Wilmington is one of the organizers of a "Day Without Immigrants" rally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at Hugh MacRae Park. (Source: WECT)

A rally is planned at Hugh MacRae Park in Wilmington Thursday as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” protest events happening across the United States.

The Wilmington rally is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the park off South College Road.

“I hope Americans will attend along with Latinos in our community to show their support for what we are doing,” said Maria Castillo, one of the organizers of the Wilmington rally.

Castillo said her fellow Latinos play a huge role in the country’s workforce and are not a threat to society like she believes President Donald Trump conveys with the recent deportations.

Along with attending the rally, Castillo hopes fellow Latinos will stay home and be invisible as part of Thursday’s nationwide protests. If they do not go to work, not send their children to school, not eat out in restaurants or buy items in stores, Castillo believes the nation can see what Hispanics do for the country.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved

