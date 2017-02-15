Rolling out the purple carpet for children with cancer, other illnesses

Alexandria Augie started the Purple Carpet Event in 2013 to help children in our community. (Source: WECT)

Rolling out the purple carpet for children who are fighting cancer and other illnesses.

Alexandria Augie started the Purple Carpet Event in 2013 to help children in our community.

Augie said the goal of the day is to provide a fun, free and relaxing time for the children and their families.

They are treated to a walk down the purple carpet, crafts and games, lunch, and a magic show. The event will be held February 18 at Port City Community Church.

Donations from the community make the event possible, as well as a partnership with the Love Is Bald organization.

To learn more, head to https://www.facebook.com/The-Purple-Carpet-Event-118516308319210/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.