TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Chippenham Drive to close for road work

Contractors with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will close a section of Chippenham Drive Thursday to repair pavement damaged by a water main break two weeks ago.

According to officials, Chippenham Drive will be closed at the intersection with Steeplechase Road in the Carriage Hills community so the pavement can be stripped and repaved.

The traffic circle at the intersection will be impacted. As a result, crews will conduct a flagging operation in the area as the work is conducted.

Barring adverse weather conditions, repairs should be finished by the close of business Thursday.

Motorists who use the street are advised to take an alternate route.

