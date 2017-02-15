North Brunswick’s Taylor Perkins named WECT Athlete of the Week.

North Brunswick’s Taylor Perkins is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The senior scored a career-high 39 points in a win over Northside-Jacksonville. She followed that up with 17 points in Thursday night's win over East Duplin.

The Scorpions finished with a 10-0 conference record.



