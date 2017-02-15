UNCW's Nick Feight and Brian Mims named to Golden Spikes Award watch list

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW juniors Nick Feight and Brian Mims were named to USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award watch list as the 2017 season kicks off this weekend.

Both Feight and Mims were named to several preseason All-America squads with both earning first-team honors on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association edition.

Feight hit .349 while tying school record with 24 doubles and 21 home runs. His school-record 91 runs batted in led the nation. Mims, meanwhile, is UNCW's top returning hitter after posting a .371 average last season. He scored 71 runs and ranked third nationally.

Florida, Stanford and TCU led all schools in representation with three players each. Florida State, Houston, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon State, South Carolina, UNC Wilmington, Vanderbilt and Virginia all had a pair of athletes identified on the watch list.

UNCW opens the season on Friday with a 4 p.m. start against George Mason at Brooks Field.