Man goes to prison for falsifying court documents

Jason Keith McKinney, 46 of Wilmington, was sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison for falsifying court documents. (Source: NHCSO)

The District Attorney's Office said McKinney failed to report a residence when filing an Affidavit of Indigency in Jan. 2016 requesting a court-appointed counsel for a series of probation violations.

McKinney was on probation for drug and assault related charges. He was placed under about $250,000 worth of bonds in connection to the violations.

McKinney claimed on the affidavit he owned just one car and one piece of real property and could not afford to hire his own attorney. McKinney, however, bonded out of jail by paying a bondsman cash from the sale of a residence that was not reported in the document.

Since the unreported funds were not reflected on the affidavit, he was charged with perjury and false statement regarding indigency.

“Indigent services are meant for indigent people. Let today’s plea be a reminder to defendants that court resources are limited and abuse of these resources will not be taken lightly,” remarked District Attorney Ben David.

