Investigators still unable to question suspect in crash that killed two Wilmington teens

More than a week after two teenagers from Wilmington were killed in a suspected DWI crash along US 74 in Lumberton, investigators still have not been able to speak with the suspect in the wreck.

Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, remains in the hospital. Authorities say Jones was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of US 74 early on Monday, Feb. 6, when he collided with Dana Michelle Wilson from Wilmington. Wilson and her passenger, Ryan Menke, both from Wilmington, were killed in the crash.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says once Broderick's condition improves, the investigator will speak with the District Attorney to determine what charges he may face. At this point, investigators have been unable to speak with Jones, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Wilson and Menke were recent graduates of Laney High School, who were living in the Charlotte area at the time.

