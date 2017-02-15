Where are 1,300 promised jobs at Vertex?

Vertex no longer disclosing how many people on their payroll, but number is far short of promised 1,300 jobs. (Source: WECT)

Many people looking for work had high hopes when Vertex Rail came to town two years ago. The company has hired more than 200 workers to build rail cars at their Wilmington manufacturing site, but it's a far cry from the 1,300 jobs they initially promised.

The state spent hundreds of thousands of dollars improving the roads and railways around Vertex rail, and tens of thousands more for a customized training program for workers at CFCC. But some of the students who went through that program still can't get work.

"It was a good program. But it's kind of disappointing when you get done at the end and you can't get any kind of answers about getting a job to pay the bills," said Vertex applicant Kenneth Bomhan.

