Columbus Co. works to recover $38K in overpayments to employees

Officials in Columbus County are working to recover $38,000 in overpayments to employees in the county’s Department of Social Services for work during Hurricane Matthew and its aftermath.

According to County Manager William Clark, DSS records submitted to the county were incorrect in that 131 employees were paid double for overtime hours instead of time and a half.

Depending on the starting pay, the employees were overpaid hundreds to more than a thousand dollars, Clark said.

All DSS employees have been notified they have one year to pay the county back.

