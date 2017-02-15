Whiteville leaders vote to tear down, rebuild City Hall

Mold in the basement forced city employees out of the building 18 months ago. (Source: WECT)

Leaders in Whiteville voted unanimously Tuesday night to tear down the old City Hall building.

The plan is to rebuild a new structure at the old city hall site which will cost about $2.9 million. Renovating the old space would have cost about $3.6 million.

According to Mayor Terry Mann, mold in the basement forced the planning and zoning employees out of the building about four years ago. Then, about 18 months ago, the rest of the city employees moved out to another facility.

