Downed trees, power lines reported in Brunswick County following storm

A damaging storm swept through the Conway area late Wednesday morning, causing downed trees and power outages, according to officials.

A possible tornado left behind a path of destruction in the Conway area on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

'You could just see the funnel:' Horry residents assess damage following possible tornado

A snapped tree in on Oakwest Street in Shallotte. (Source: WECT)

A storm that swept through southeastern North Carolina left behind downed trees and power lines in Brunswick County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:55 a.m., The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for the southern part of Brunswick County near Sunset Beach, Carolina Shores and Calabash. It expired about ten minutes later.

A storm survey team with the National Weather Service is expected to check out the area Thursday morning. They are reporting two possible tornadoes including one near Pireway Road in Brunswick County and one in Horry County, SC.

Following the storm, emergency officials began receiving damage reports that included downed trees, limbs, and power lines.

Some of the reports included:

Tree falling on a home on Oakwest Street in Shallotte

Downed tree in the 1400 block of Sunset Harbor in Bolivia

Trees hitting a power line in the 100 block of North Lord Street in Southport

Large amounts of tree and storm damage in the 2200 block of Southport-Supply Road in the Seawatch subdivision

Tree down in the 700 block of Jabbertown Road in Southport

Tree on a powerline in the 700 block of East Moore Street in Southport

Debris in the roadway in the 2000 block of Gilbert Road in Bolivia

Tree down across the roadway at Gwynn Road near Etheridge Road in Longwood

Trees on powerlines on Gwynn Road in Longwood

Nearly 500 people were without power in the southern part of Brunswick County following the storm, according to the Brunswick Electric outage map. As of 4:30 p.m., only 34 remain without power.

