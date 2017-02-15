Downed trees, power lines reported in Brunswick County following - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Downed trees, power lines reported in Brunswick County following storm

Quaker Drive in Longwood (Source: WECT) Quaker Drive in Longwood (Source: WECT)
A snapped tree in on Oakwest Street in Shallotte. (Source: WECT) A snapped tree in on Oakwest Street in Shallotte. (Source: WECT)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A storm that swept through southeastern North Carolina left behind downed trees and power lines in Brunswick County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:55 a.m., The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for the southern part of Brunswick County near Sunset Beach, Carolina Shores and Calabash. It expired about ten minutes later.

A storm survey team with the National Weather Service is expected to check out the area Thursday morning. They are reporting two possible tornadoes including one near Pireway Road in Brunswick County and one in Horry County, SC.

Following the storm, emergency officials began receiving damage reports that included downed trees, limbs, and power lines.

Some of the reports included:

  • Tree falling on a home on Oakwest Street in Shallotte
  • Downed tree in the 1400 block of Sunset Harbor in Bolivia
  • Trees hitting a power line in the 100 block of North Lord Street in Southport
  • Large amounts of tree and storm damage in the 2200 block of Southport-Supply Road in the Seawatch subdivision
  • Tree down in the 700 block of Jabbertown Road in Southport
  • Tree on a powerline in the 700 block of East Moore Street in Southport
  • Debris in the roadway in the 2000 block of Gilbert Road in Bolivia
  • Tree down across the roadway at Gwynn Road near Etheridge Road in Longwood
  • Trees on powerlines on Gwynn Road in Longwood

See pictures of the damage: http://bit.ly/2lkzp3c

Nearly 500 people were without power in the southern part of Brunswick County following the storm, according to the Brunswick Electric outage map. As of 4:30 p.m., only 34 remain without power.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly