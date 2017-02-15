Downtown hoping to drive some business from golf enthusiasts

Outside of a hard rain that typically floods Water Street, you don't find many water hazards in downtown Wilmington. Sand traps aren't in abundance either.

But that will change for at least one week in May. Wilmington Downtown Incorporated plans to get a taste of the expected excitement surrounding the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in Porters Neck during the first week of May. The group will host a putting green, scavenger hunt featuring golf flag sticks, a free movie and concerts for visitors. The "Play a Round Downtown" project will include Riverfront Park, Castle Street, the Brooklyn Arts District and the Northern Waterfront area.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase Wilmington, New Hanover County, and all of Southeastern North Carolina to the nation and the world,” said WDI Chair Colin Tarrant in a news release. “As the non-profit leader for promoting the economic growth and development of Downtown, WDI has curated a slate of family friendly activities that will showcase and highlight all that our beautiful center city has to offer.”

WDI expects up to 15,000 people in the downtown area each day as they shuttle to Eagle Point.

