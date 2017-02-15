Approximately 3,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Castle Hayne

Approximately 3,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed after a contractor for a cable TV company struck a force main in Castle Hayne on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The overflow took place at the intersection of Blossom and Hickory streets when the contractor struck the force main during boring operations.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said its crews stopped the overflow by shutting down multiple pump stations and closing valves in coordination with Pender County until the repair was completed.

The overflow is estimated to have lasted just under an hour.

The 3,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into a ditch that serves as a tributary to Prince George's Creek. CFPUA officials said that water quality testing was done at the direction of the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

According to Chief Communications Officer Mike McGill, CFPUA will seek reimbursement from the contractor for the cost of making the repair to the damaged force main, because the line was correctly marked.

