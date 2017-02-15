Drainage work continues on Englewood Dr.

Crews with the City of Wilmington are installing 860 feet of drainage pipe along Englewood Drive. (Source: WECT)

The project, which involves replacing a deteriorating 15-inch pipe with a 30-inch pipe, is expected to be finished in March.

The larger pipe should help eliminate flooding that takes place in the area during heavy rains.

