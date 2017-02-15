It's official! Leaders break ground for new Love Grove bridge

The bridge will provide more access to the Love Grove neighborhood. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The City of Wilmington broke ground Friday morning on its $5 million Love Grove bridge project.

The two-lane bridge will cross over Burnt Mill Creek over to One Tree Hill Way and will include a biking/walking trail.

The bridge will provide more access to the Love Grove neighborhood. Currently, there is only one entrance to the neighborhood and it can be blocked by train traffic.

A train derailed in 2013 and blocked the neighborhood off for more than seven hours. Linda McMillan experienced that first-hand and missed her brother's funeral because of the accident.

"That just added to my grief and motivated me to fight to get a new way out of this neighborhood," McMillan said.

She spearheaded the push to create a new access and she is ecstatic the work is beginning on the new bridge.

"I see that it's real and it's working, and I really thank God for that," McMillan said.

The project, which is part of the 2014 Transportation Bond, is expected to take about a year to complete.

