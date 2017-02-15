Boating safety course to be offered in Wrightsville Beach

A boat safety class for beginners will be offered in Wrightsville Beach by the US Coast Guard Auxillary.

The class will give students the knowledge to obtain a boat license or safety certificate for the state of North Carolina which is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988 operating a power boat or personal watercraft of 10 or more horsepower.

Topics that will be covered include: a basic introduction to different types of boats, boating laws, required safety equipment, discussion of navigational aids, boating problems, trailering a boat, and enjoying water sports.

The class takes eight hours and will be offered on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each session costs $35 and will class text will be included. A boating certificate/card will be issued following the test.

The sessions will be held at Fran Russ Recreation Center located at 4 Russ Drive in Wrightsville Beach.

Advance registration is recommended due to limited seating. Contact Jim Sinclair at captjim.sinclair7@gmail.com or call 202-746-5253.

