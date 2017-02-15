Friend of man killed in car accident: 'It rips my heart out.'

John Howard, 84, and Betty Erdman, 87, died after a car accident sent both to the hospital February 2nd. (Source: John Howard Obituary, Marv Erdman)

A community is heartbroken after a head-on collision sent three people to the hospital, where two elderly people eventually died.

John Howard, 84, and Betty Erdman, 87, were leaving an 84th birthday celebration for Howard the night of Feb. 2, but they never made it out of the driveway.

A State Highway Patrol trooper said William McHenry went left of center on Kirby Road and hit Howard's car head-on.

"Absolute nightmare," said Lora Howell, describing the phone call she got that night. "John's always been like a daddy, If I needed anything, just to talk he was there."

Howell said she looked up to Howard from a young age. He became friends with Howell's mother, Jeanette, at the Moose Lodge in Shallotte.

"He was one of the most wonderful giving people in the world," said Jeanette. "To know John Howard he added to your life."

Howard lived a long life but abruptly ended that tragic night. "To tell you the truth it rips my heart out," said Jeanette tearfully. "I mean a good man is gone, for what?"

According to his obituary, Howard was a decorated veteran who served time in the Army Nurse Corps. He died in the hospital from his injuries later that evening. His girlfriend, Erdman, died Sunday at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Erdman's son, Marv, lives in Wisconsin but was able to talk over the phone about his mother. He said she met Howard online and decided to take a big step -- a move to North Carolina to be with Howard.

"She asked if there was any issues we had with it and I told her I said 'Mom, you are 87 years old," said Erdman. "I said 'Go and be happy, you deserve it.'"

Both Betty and John had a spouse die in previous marriages. Friends said the couple connected over a shared sense of loss and picked each other up emotionally.

"She (Betty) brought the smile John had back, he had lost that smile and he found something that would make him smile again," said Jeanette.

McHenry, the man accused of hitting Howard's car head-on sits in jail under a bond of $1.5 million and could face 40 years in prison if convicted.

