Man wanted on peeping charges since 2014 arrested

A man wanted in Columbus County on secret peeping charges since 2014 recently was arrested in South Carolina.

Albert Halloween Strickland, 47, has been charged with felony sexual offense with a child and 10 counts of felony secret peeping. He was taken into custody in Columbia, SC on Feb. 9.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Strickland is accused of secretly peeping into a room and taking photographs of a female juvenile in Tabor City on July 28. 2013.

Warrants were issued for Strickland's arrest in 2014 but he fled to South Carolina.

His bond was set at $200,000.

