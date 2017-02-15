Crews respond to shed fire in Winnabow

Emergency crews are on the scene of a shed fire Wednesday morning near a home on Maple Street in Winnabow. (Source: Raycom Media)

Emergency crews were called to respond to the scene of a shed fire Wednesday morning near a home on Maple Street in Winnabow.

According to Brunswick County dispatch, the call came in at 3:52 a.m.

The Winnabow Fire Department, the Bolivia Fire Department, Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, Leland Fire Department, Boiling Spring Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS and the sheriff's office responded to the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were showing through the top of the shed.

