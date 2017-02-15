What's for lunch February 28th?

Bladen County
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Dippers
Green Beans
Brunswick County
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Riblet on a Bun
Pinto Beans
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Diced Peaches
Columbus County
Vegetable Soup
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Orange
Carrot Sticks
Milk
Duplin County
Vegetable Soup
Grilled Cheese
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Butterbeans
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadsticks
BBQ Chicken w/Rice
Lima Beans
Peas
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Ham Turkey Cobb Salad
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Steamed Carrots
Fresh Broccoli
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Smart Slice Pizza
Chicken Salad w/Crackers
Side Salad
Seasoned Sweet Corn
Jello Fruit Cup
