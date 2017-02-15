What's for lunch February 28th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 28th?

Bladen County

Spaghetti

Dinner Roll

Chicken Sandwich

Veggie Dippers

Green Beans

Brunswick County

Beef & Cheese Nachos

Riblet on a Bun

Pinto Beans

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Diced Peaches

Columbus County

Vegetable Soup

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Fresh Orange

Carrot Sticks

Milk

Duplin County

Vegetable Soup

Grilled Cheese

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Butterbeans

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadsticks

BBQ Chicken w/Rice

Lima Beans

Peas

Garden Salad

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

Roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ham Turkey Cobb Salad

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Steamed Carrots

Fresh Broccoli

Cucumber Tomato Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Smart Slice Pizza

Chicken Salad w/Crackers

Side Salad

Seasoned Sweet Corn

Jello Fruit Cup

