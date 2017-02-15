What's for lunch February 27th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 27th?

Bladen County

Chicken Nuggets

Freshly Baked Biscuit

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Broccoli Spears

Spinach Salad

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

 Hurricane Matthew Make Up Day

Manager’s Choice

Columbus County

BBQ Sandwich

Chicken Strips

Cheese Wrap

Peaches

Baked Beans

Oven Fries

Milk

Duplin County

Corn Dog

Saucy Rib Sandwich

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken & Cheese Soup w/Cornbread

French Bread Pizza

Corn

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Chicken & Cheese Salad

Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Campfire Beans

Tomato Wedges

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Mixed Fruit

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Corn Dog Nuggets

Ham/Cheese/Bun

Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Baby Carrot Dippers

Apple Crisp

