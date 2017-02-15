What's for lunch February 27th?

Bladen County
Chicken Nuggets
Freshly Baked Biscuit
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Broccoli Spears
Spinach Salad
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Hurricane Matthew Make Up Day
Manager’s Choice
Columbus County
BBQ Sandwich
Chicken Strips
Cheese Wrap
Peaches
Baked Beans
Oven Fries
Duplin County
Corn Dog
Saucy Rib Sandwich
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Puffs
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken & Cheese Soup w/Cornbread
French Bread Pizza
Corn
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Campfire Beans
Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed Fruit
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Corn Dog Nuggets
Ham/Cheese/Bun
Seasoned Green Beans
Fresh Baby Carrot Dippers
Apple Crisp
